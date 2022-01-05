69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge woman charged with stabbing 19-year-old

59 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, January 05 2022 Jan 5, 2022 January 05, 2022 3:06 PM January 05, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a stabbing that left a 19-year-old woman wounded late Wednesday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the incident happened around 10:20 a.m. around the intersection of Mohican Street and Prescott Road. 

The department said the victim was expected to survive her injuries. 

Trending News

Ronica Green, who lives in the area where the stabbing happened, was arrested later that same day. Green, 38, was booked on a charge of attempted second-degree murder. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days