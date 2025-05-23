79°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge woman accused of murder after Ascension woman dies of fentanyl overdose
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a woman on murder charges after she allegedly sold fentanyl to a woman who overdosed, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Mackenzie Corkern, 28, supplied drugs to a woman who overdosed on fentanyl and died at her Prairieville residence in January, deputies said. On Wednesday, deputies arrested Corkern in Baton Rouge.
Corkern was booked for second-degree murder.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana bids farewell to 105-year-old WWII veteran Gail 'Woody' Richardson
-
Memorial Day weekend ceremonies and events in the Baton Rouge area
-
Deputies in St. Martin Parish looking for stolen LSU football SEC Championship...
-
BRPD arrests suspect in Florida Boulevard road rage shooting that left man...
-
Fourth woman accused of helping NOLA jail escapees arrested