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Applications open for city-parish's Commercial Building Facade Improvement Program
BATON ROUGE — Applications are now open for the East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President's Office of Community Development's Commercial Building Facade Improvement Program.
Starting Friday, applications are open for the program that aims to provide funding to revitalize and refresh commercial spaces across the parish.
Funding from the program can be used to enhance lighting, painting, windows, curbs and more.
A mandatory pre-application meeting will be held Aug. 11.
Applications for the pilot program will be open through Aug. 28.
A similar program opened its applications earlier this month.
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