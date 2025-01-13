Deputies searching for woman who was in custody and ran away Monday

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a woman who was in custody and ran away from law enforcement after she said she had to throw up.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the woman evacuated a Bayou Fountain apartment that caught on fire Monday. Deputies found that she had active warrants for improper telephone communication and said she was having mental health issues.

Deputies said the woman was in an EBRSO patrol car and headed to a hospital for a psych evaluation when she told deputies she had to throw up. Standing outside of the car, she ran away near the Southpointe Drive area around 3:45 p.m.

As of 7 p.m., the woman has not been found.