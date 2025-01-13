51°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for woman who was in custody and ran away Monday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a woman who was in custody and ran away from law enforcement after she said she had to throw up.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the woman evacuated a Bayou Fountain apartment that caught on fire Monday. Deputies found that she had active warrants for improper telephone communication and said she was having mental health issues.
Deputies said the woman was in an EBRSO patrol car and headed to a hospital for a psych evaluation when she told deputies she had to throw up. Standing outside of the car, she ran away near the Southpointe Drive area around 3:45 p.m.
Trending News
As of 7 p.m., the woman has not been found.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU guard Mikaylah Williams helping pace Tiger offensive attack
-
Saints general manager defends team approach in disappointing season
-
Sam Moore, who sang Soul Man in Sam & Dave duo, dies...
-
Youth flag football team coming to Baton Rouge through school system
-
Better Business Bureau warns of scams for those wishing to help with...
Sports Video
-
LSU guard Mikaylah Williams helping pace Tiger offensive attack
-
Saints general manager defends team approach in disappointing season
-
LSU Gymnastics finishes second in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet in Oklahoma...
-
Southern men's basketball dominates Florida A&M in SWAC home opener
-
LSU men's basketball drops third straight SEC game, losing to Ole Miss...