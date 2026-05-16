Some Baton Rouge voters line up along roadway to sign recall petitions against Gov. Landry

BATON ROUGE - Many people who waited in line along Drusilla Lane to sign a recall petition say something has to change within the government, and they are hopeful this recall movement is a step in the right direction.

"We need a change. The United States is in a mess. I can't believe I'm living in this current country, so we need to do something, and our governor needs to learn that he represents the citizens of Louisiana, no one else," resident Cheryl Berry said.

The beaming hot sun, Friday afternoon, did not stop some voters in Baton Rouge from standing in line for nearly two hours to sign a recall petition for Mayor Sid Edwards and/or Governor Jeff Landry.

"I just felt so helpless, not doing anything, and it just makes me feel better, to know that I'm a part of this great movement, and I have a part in helping people not to go backwards," one Baton Rouge resident said.

Many shared the sentiment.

"This is not just about African Americans; it's about all of Louisiana. It's for us to take our government back. " When our government is not working for us, we got a right to recall them, and fire them, and that's basically what we're trying to do," resident Johnny Jones said.

The recall petition was filed by a movement called Louisiana Deserves Better, which also has a recall petition against Attorney General Liz Murrill.

To recall Mayor Edwards, they need 50,000 signatures within 90 days; for Governor Landry, 600,000 signatures are needed within six months.

"This guy is ruining our state. He's wanting to erase black people, voters, at all costs, and that's not what I signed up for," resident Stacey Jones said.

WBRZ political analyst James Hartman says the recall petition process is very complicated.

"Governor Landry is up for re-election in just 17 months, so this would have to move very, very quickly. Quite honestly, it's a quixotic effort," Hartman said.

Voters and petition organizers have a huge task at hand, as Hartman says there have only been around one or two successful recall petitions in the state of Louisiana, and they were in small municipalities.

"We couldn't get the momentum to recall Governor Kathleen Blanco after the debacle of the Hurricane Katrina response. If the people of New Orleans could not get the momentum to recall Mayor Latoya Cantrell, we're not going to have the momentum to recall this governor or attorney general, barring anything egregious happening in the next few months," Hartman said.

We reached out to Governor Landry and Mayor Edwards' office for comment on the recall petitions and the turnout today. We have not heard back from them yet.