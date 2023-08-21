Baton Rouge, St. George fire departments sending help to scorched Sabine Parish

MANY, La. - Personnel from the Baton Rouge Fire Department and St. George Fire Department are headed to Sabine Parish to help departments there as they battle raging summer wildfires.

The Central Sabine Fire Department on Monday evening said five members of BRFD would be stationed at the Many station, while five personnel from St. George would be placed with the North Sabine Fire unit.

The Louisiana Office of Emergency Preparedness and Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office are helping to coordinate assistance where it is needed. The New Iberia Fire Department is also sending crew members.

Multiple wildfires have broken out in recent days, feeding off of the dry landscape and hot, windy weather.

Louisiana is under a statewide burn ban, enacted on Aug. 7, meaning that private burning can only take place with special permission from a local fire department or certain other government agencies.