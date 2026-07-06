Baton Rouge soccer coach fired after allegedly sexually assaulting female player in Connecticut

BATON ROUGE - A coach was fired from the Baton Rouge Soccer Club on Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting one of his female players in Connecticut several years ago.

According to The Connecticut Post, 42-year-old Adam Allerton was charged with multiple counts of second and fourth-degree sexual assault in Bridgeport, Conn. He was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

Allerton was arrested as a fugitive from Bridgeport in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, June 13. He was ordered to report to Bridgeport within 15 days of his release from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Louie Smothermon, executive director of the Baton Rouge Soccer Club, said that Allerton was "removed from all responsibilities and is no longer associated with the club."

"We would like to assure our members and the public that we take significant precautions to ensure the safety of our players," Smothermon said in a statement to Wednesday.

Bridgeport police said an 18-year-old teen recently reported that Allerton had repeatedly sexually assaulted her when he was her coach at the Chase Collegiate School.

Allerton coached the women's soccer team at the private school in Waterbury, Conn. from 2008 to 2013. Police said the assaults took place at Allerton's home in Connecticut and began when the victim was 14 years old. He also allegedly sexually assaulted her in his car after practices and games.

Allerton was listed as the youth academy director on the Baton Rouge Soccer Club's website until Tuesday. He is still currently listed as the Director of Soccer on The Dunham School's website.