Baton Rouge seafood restaurant gains attention after dine and dash video goes viral

BATON ROUGE — Fiery Crab Citiplace is gaining attention after a group of five customers were caught on security footage dining and dashing.

Waitress Hannah Francis posted the footage on TikTok. The video gained more than a million views before it was deleted.

Francis said she enjoys her job at Fiery Crab and it offers a welcoming environment. She said she never thought this would happen to her.

"I just always thought when I do good to people, it would be returned to me. I never thought that would happen to me," Francis said.

Francis decided to post the footage on TikTok, hoping it would raise awareness about what servers go through.

"As a server, we go through so much, and I feel like people don’t really understand that," she said.

Francis said she was surprised when the video went viral. She hopes it reached the dashers and they would take accountability for their actions.

"I was happy because if they saw it, then they know they did something wrong," she said.

Francis said the brother of one of the dashers messaged her, asking her to take it down. He said it could jeopardize his sister’s college scholarship. Later, Francis said she discovered another video from the same brother, showing his sister bragging about the viral video.

"She was kind of making a joke out of it," Francis said. "And if she’s really on scholarship, that’s a really big thing. The fact that she would throw it away over a seafood boil doesn’t sit right with me."

Fiery Crab manager Angus Wong said while dine-and-dash incidents aren’t uncommon, he was shocked by the footage.

"I was shocked and sad to see that people think it is okay to do that," Wong said. "It’s not acceptable."

Francis said she hopes her experience will shed light on the everyday struggles servers face.