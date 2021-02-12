Baton Rouge Salvation Army offers shelter to homeless men amid freezing temps

BATON ROUGE - As cold winter weather makes its way into the capital city, citizens whose economic situations have left them without a home often find themselves in precarious circumstances.

But one organization is opening its doors, even amid a pandemic, to certain homeless individuals.

According to a Thursday (Feb. 11) news release from the Baton Rouge Salvation Army, as temperatures across the area expected to drop into the 30’s and below the evangelical-based organization will offer beds and hot meals to men without shelter at The Salvation Army Center of Hope at 7361 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

The Shelter will open for check-in at 4 p.m. Friday (Feb. 12) and remain open until temperatures reach above 45 degrees.

“The Salvation Army is committed to serve the most vulnerable members of our community. Our shelter will remain open as necessary to provide a safe environment.”, said Major Tekautz.

Men in need of shelter should check in at the Center of Hope building, which is situated behind the Salvation Army Offices and Family Store at 7361 Airline Highway. Men will be required to show ID and must be sober upon check-in.

For more information on this organization, please go to www.salvationarmyalm.org.