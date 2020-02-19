Baton Rouge's first Chicken Salad Chick location opens Wednesday

Photo: Facebook

BATON ROUGE - Chicken Salad Chick (CSC), a popular national chain that began in Alabama, is opening its first location in the capital city, Wednesday.

The restaurant specializes in a variety of chicken salads, from beloved southern classics to unique twists on popular favorites. A patron with a preference for traditional flavors might prefer the 'Classic Carol,' a salad with all-white meat, shredded chicken, finely minced celery, mayo, and CSC's secret seasoning.

On the other hand, someone with a taste for novel flavors might opt on the 'Kickin' Kay Lynne,' which is described as a 'flavor powerhouse' with a combination of of buffalo sauce, ranch, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, jalapeños, and Sriracha.

The first CSC was opened by Stacy Brown, a former stay-at-home mom with a knack for making chicken salads and a determination to offer patrons freshly-made meals at a reasonable price.

The new Baton Rouge location is at Burbank and Lee, diagonal to Rouses grocery store.

It opens at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

Click here for a look at the menu.