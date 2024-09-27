Baton Rouge's 13th Gate opens its haunted doors once again just in time for Halloween

BATON ROUGE — Downtown Baton Rouge haunted house The 13th Gate is ready to serve up some scares as it opens its doors for the Halloween season starting Friday.

The haunted house, which was ranked the No. 1 haunted attraction in the USA for 2024, is described as a "journey through 13 nightmarish realms where your worst fears come true and anything can happen."

The 40,000-square-foot 13th Gate is known for its elaborate set design, costuming, makeup effects and other Hollywood-caliber effects designed to terrify even the bravest horror aficionados. According to its website, the attraction features a life-like pirate ship, hidden subterranean passages filled with live snakes, and an outdoor, zombie-infested graveyard.

The attraction is not recommended for pregnant people, those with preexisting heart conditions and children.

The haunted house is open through Nov. 2 and operates primarily on weekends from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tickets and dates of operation for The 13th Gate can be found here.