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Baton Rouge runway shut down at airport after small plane lands with gear issues

2 hours 30 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, June 24 2026 Jun 24, 2026 June 24, 2026 2:13 PM June 24, 2026 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The runway at the Baton Rouge airport was shut down after an airplane with landing gear issues came in.

Officials describe the plane as a small, general aviation aircraft.  

No injuries were reported, and efforts are focused on assessing the situation.

The runway was closed from 1:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m., with no planes taking off or landing at this time.

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According to the airport's website, so far one incoming flight from Atlanta has been diverted, and another flight from Atlanta and Houston have been delayed.

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