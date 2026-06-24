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Baton Rouge runway shut down at airport after small plane lands with gear issues
BATON ROUGE — The runway at the Baton Rouge airport was shut down after an airplane with landing gear issues came in.
Officials describe the plane as a small, general aviation aircraft.
No injuries were reported, and efforts are focused on assessing the situation.
The runway was closed from 1:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m., with no planes taking off or landing at this time.
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According to the airport's website, so far one incoming flight from Atlanta has been diverted, and another flight from Atlanta and Houston have been delayed.
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