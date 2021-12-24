67°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge restaurant serving up a traditional crescent-city holiday meal
BATON ROUGE - A roughly two-centuries-old New Orleans holiday tradition is making its way to Baton Rouge restaurants.
The traditional meal called Revellion is typically served in the middle of the night on Christmas Eve, but Rouj Creole is offering dinner at a more convenient time for guests.
"Revellion is translated to the awakening. So it was a long, festive night after midnight mass on Christmas Eve. It was just a feast after church," Rouj manager Stick Newchurch said.
The restaurant curated a menu to give the traditional meal a cajun spin.
Trending News
"Our executive chef, Van Pellegrin, who is originally from Houma, Louisiana took his time and came up with a great menu for our guests, and I'm so excited for him," Newchurch said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman's ex torches her car, burns house in violent attack; Latest in...
-
Baton Rouge restaurant serving up a traditional crescent-city holiday meal
-
WATCH: Police chase ends in gunfire in West Baton Rouge Friday
-
Pickup truck swerves around 18-wheeler in I-10 police chase Friday
-
Friday morning News 2 Geaux