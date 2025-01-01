Baton Rouge residents share their new year's resolutions

BATON ROUGE - It's a new year, which means some new goals for many!

Setting goals can be a way for some people to look forward to the new year. Some Baton Rouge residents told WBRZ what goals they hope to accomplish in 2025.

"I want to pray more, stay active in church and work out. Work on my health," Kevin Solomon said.

"To help others in need. If I see anyone, give to them if I'm able to. How I would do that is either give to people on the street or volunteer at a shelter," Tiana Huggins said.

"I want to try some new sports like volleyball and I would like to travel more," Ava Huggins said.

And another hopes for more lasting peace in her community.

A woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said that she lost a family member to gun violence who was only 12 years old.

"All this crime that's been going on is ridiculous. I'm scared for my kids, myself, coming to work. Everybody needs to step forward and be as one as a community," she said.

She feels community events would help deter violence.

"They need more activities for children, they need more activities for adults, you know and just stop the violence," she said.