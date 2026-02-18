Baton Rouge residents mark the start of Lent on Ash Wednesday

BATON ROUGE — Millions of Catholics around the world stamped the start of Lent with a day of fasting and prayer on Wednesday.

On Ash Wednesday, the faithful are marked with ashes on their foreheads to symbolize a repentance from sin. Though the tradition originated from the Catholic church, many other Christian denominations observe Lent as well.

First United Methodist Church in Baton Rouge had a unique drive-thru Ash Wednesday service.

"You know, there are a lot of people who might be a little anxious about coming into a church building, and so the church kind of going out to them again can be a way that we can be a blessing to others," said Senior Pastor Brady Whitton.

First United Methodist Church held a traditional service at 6:30.