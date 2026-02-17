Ash Wednesday services and Masses happening throughout day in Capital area

BATON ROUGE - Ash Wednesday services and Masses are being held in churches across the Capital area.

The following will be held Wednesday, Feb. 17:

First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge: 7 a.m. drive-thru ashes on America Street, 12:10 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. services at sanctuary

St. Agnes Catholic Church: 7 a.m., 12 p.m., 5:30 p.m.

St. Aloysius Catholic Church: 6 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church: 8:45 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church: 6:30 a.m., 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church: 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.



St. Augustine's Episcopal Church: 7 p.m.

St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church: 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

St. George Catholic Church: 6 a.m., 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

St. Gerard Majella Church: 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church: 8:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

St. Patrick Catholic Church: 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

St. Thomas More Catholic Church: 7 a.m., 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.

University United Methodist Church: 7 a.m. drive-thru at the church, 12 p.m. in Free Speech Alley