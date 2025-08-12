Baton Rouge residents concerned about new LSU Arena project, asking for transparency

BATON ROUGE — Residents are concerned about the new LSU Arena project after learning about potential developer Oak View Group being indicted by a federal grand jury in July.

At the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon on Tuesday, former East Baton Rouge councilman Darrel Glasper said the private developer's indictment should raise red flags for the university. He said he believes Oak View Group is not being transparent.

“It has to be full disclosure because now you’re asking for the public to verify that you can do what you say you can do with their support, and the tax dollars are being diverted when we need that money in our community,” Glasper said.

According to the prosecutors, Oak View Group agreed to pay $15 million in penalties related to the indictment.

LSU has not finalized the agreement with Oak View Group to build the $400 million arena, but Glasper said the university should reconsider partnering with the potential developer.

Glasper also noted that the project should only involve LSU and the city-parish, and it should not be a public-private partnership.

“Why are you trying to spend taxpayers' money when on the other end of the transaction, it has not been completed yet?" Glasper said. "Appropriating and spending the money is predicated on the fact that that part of the transaction has to be completed.”

Instead of focusing on the potential development of the arena, Glasper said the Metro Council should be focusing its resources elsewhere in District Ten.

“Job training is essential for young people, and we’re talking about a $400 million arena, and you’re championing that? C’mon, it’s going to be repercussions,” he said.