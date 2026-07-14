Baton Rouge registered sex offender arrested again for alleged assault of 13-year-old girl

BATON ROUGE — A registered sex offender is back in jail, now accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, according to Baton Rouge Police.

Clayton Lundy, 44, was booked on charges of sexual battery and indecent behavior with a juvenile following an incident that occurred in June.

According to his arrest document, Lundy was visiting relatives in the Mayfair neighborhood when he entered a bathroom while a 13-year-old girl was showering and assaulted her.

When witnesses confronted Lundy at the scene, and he allegedly said, "You know how I get on those pills."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit discovered this is not Lundy's first run-in with child sex crimes. In 2012, he was arrested for the aggravated rape of a 9-year-old at a house on Shelly Street, where an affidavit says the victim claimed he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

Lundy pleaded not guilty to those rape charges, but when jury selection began in his trial in 2014, he changed his mind and took a plea deal to a lesser charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was sentenced to 15 years, with all but two suspended and five years of probation.

After his release from prison, Lundy was required by law to register as a sex offender and complete certain classes.

In 2022, he was picked up by federal authorities on gun and drug charges and received a 27-month sentence. He was released on federal supervision last year.

Federal probation and parole are now working to determine whether his latest arrest violated the terms of his federal supervision.