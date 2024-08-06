98°
Baton Rouge Police searching for suspects in July attempted armed robbery, battery
BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for three people suspected in an attempted armed robbery and battery at a North Ardenwood Drive apartment complex in July.
Police are searching for three individuals captured on security footage who are responsible for an attempted armed robbery and an aggravated second-degree battery that occurred on July 24 at the Drake's Landing Apartments.
Police ask anyone with any information on the three individuals to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (344-7867).
