Baton Rouge Police searching for suspects in July attempted armed robbery, battery

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for three people suspected in an attempted armed robbery and battery at a North Ardenwood Drive apartment complex in July.

Police are searching for three individuals captured on security footage who are responsible for an attempted armed robbery and an aggravated second-degree battery that occurred on July 24 at the Drake's Landing Apartments.

Police ask anyone with any information on the three individuals to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (344-7867).

