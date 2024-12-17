Baton Rouge police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen Dec. 12.

Dacorey Knighten was last seen on North Harco Drive. He is 5'0", 75 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black track pants, and tan Nike shoes with a red check.

Anyone with information on Decorey's whereabouts is asked to contact BRPD or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.