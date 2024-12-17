63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge police searching for missing 12-year-old boy

57 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, December 17 2024 Dec 17, 2024 December 17, 2024 6:00 AM December 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen Dec. 12. 

Dacorey Knighten was last seen on North Harco Drive. He is 5'0", 75 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, black track pants, and tan Nike shoes with a red check. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on Decorey's whereabouts is asked to contact BRPD or CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days