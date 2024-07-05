90°
Baton Rouge Police searching for man wanted on domestic abuse, child endangerment charges
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man wanted for domestic battery and child endangerment, among other charges.
Arfaytren Henry, 24, is wanted for two counts of battery of a dating partner, and one count each of aggravated assault with a firearm, battery of a dating partner with child endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.
Anyone with information on Henry's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
