Baton Rouge Police searching for man missing since November
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man who has been missing since late November.
Jarvis Morton, 46, was last seen in the 1900 block of Mission Drive on Nov. 22.
Morton is a 6'1" tall Black man with a low haircut and a thin beard.
Anyone with information on Morton’s location is asked to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225)389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
