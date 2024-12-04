61°
Baton Rouge Police searching for man missing since November

2 hours 16 minutes 43 seconds ago Wednesday, December 04 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man who has been missing since late November.

Jarvis Morton, 46, was last seen in the 1900 block of Mission Drive on Nov. 22. 

Morton is a 6'1" tall Black man with a low haircut and a thin beard. 

Anyone with information on Morton’s location is asked to contact the Missing Persons Division at (225)389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

