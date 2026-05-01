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Baton Rouge Police searching for 3 people connected to North Ardenwood Drive robbery

3 hours 22 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 6:21 AM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police officers are searching for at least three people connected to an armed robbery that happened along North Ardenwood Drive. 

According to BRPD, the robbery happened on April 3 around 8 p.m. outside a business in the 1200 block of North Ardenwood Drive.

No one was hurt during the robbery, officials added.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. 

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