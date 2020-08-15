88°
Baton Rouge Police search for missing 10 year old girl
BATON ROUGE - BRPD Detectives are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl who went missing from her home early Saturday morning.
Amyra Harrison last known location was near the intersection of Frenchtown Rd. at Country RD. in Central.
Harrison is 4'9'' tall, weighs 85 lbs and was last seen wearing pink shorts and a white t-shirt.
Anyone with information on Harrison's whereabouts is urged to contact BRPD.
