Baton Rouge police react to fallen officer in Lafayette

JEANERETTE - A Lafayette Police officer was killed Thursday in a stand-off. Three other officers were injured, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Senior Corporal Segus Jolivette served the Lafayette Police Department for 11 years. He was a member of the S.W.A.T. Negotiator team. Jolivette was shot and killed while attempting to serve several warrants. That’s when a barricaded suspect shot officers.

Kyle Hill is a hostage negotiator for the Baton Rouge Police Department. He understands what officers Thursday were dealing with.

“For any officer in any police department or law enforcement across the country, our job is safety first,” Hill said.

Hill admits the job is inherently dangerous and often unpredictable.

“When we respond to the area, as negotiators, our main job is to make contact with the suspect or person in crisis and see if we can talk to them in a manner to where we have a good resolve where no one gets hurt.”

For hostage negotiators, it is common to deal with people under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

“They might just be having a bad day,” Hill said. “It's our job to be equipped and ready to handle whatever situation comes before us.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been set for Jolivette. State police are investigating the shooting.