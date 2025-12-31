Baton Rouge Police looking for man accused of multiple thefts around East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for a man accused of several retail thefts around East Baton Rouge Parish.

Police say Dameon Cockran, 35, is allegedly responsible for a number of thefts throughout the parish. BRPD said he was last known to be occupying a "white compact vehicle, possibly a Nissan Murano."

Anyone with information on Cockran's whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.