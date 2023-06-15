92°
Baton Rouge police looking for convenience store car thief
The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for a person who stole a vehicle parked outside of a convenience store in May.
According to the police, the person stole the vehicle around 2 p.m. on May 2, where it was parked outside of a convenience store in the 2700 Block of Florida Boulevard.
Since then, the police recovered the heavily-damaged vehicle, but the suspect remains unidentified. Police urge anyone with information to call 344-STOP (344-7867).
