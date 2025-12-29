47°
Water service restored in areas of Baker after Monday morning outage
UPDATE: Water service was restored for the affected areas in Baker on Monday.
BAKER — Baker is experiencing a water outage, the city's public works department said Monday.
Crews are working to restore service, which will affect service in and around the following areas:
Groom Road
Parkwood Terrace
Buchanan
Husband
Burgess
Baker Estates
North Celeste Drive
Sherron
