Water service restored in areas of Baker after Monday morning outage

UPDATE: Water service was restored for the affected areas in Baker on Monday. 

BAKER — Baker is experiencing a water outage, the city's public works department said Monday.

Crews are working to restore service, which will affect service in and around the following areas: 

Groom Road
Parkwood Terrace
Buchanan
Husband
Burgess
Baker Estates
North Celeste Drive
Sherron

