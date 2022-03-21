Baton Rouge police hosting free self-defense class for women

BATON ROUGE - With continued threats of violence growing across the capital area, one class is aiming to teach the art of self-defense.

WBRZ kicked things off Monday with some pointers on how to protect yourself.

In order to reduce your risk of being a victim, the class teaches you some things to look for and how to react.

You'll learn how to be defensive against strikes, grabs, and weapons. It also gives you tips if you're going some place by yourself. That includes parking in a well-lit area and keeping your vehicles as close as you can to the building you're going into.

You should also try to stay off your phone. It comes down to being aware and mentally prepared. That way, if you're ever in a bad situation, you can make that split-second decision.

There are four sessions for the class, and they're all held at the Baton Rouge Police Department Training Academy. There is no charge to attend, and it's open to women over the age of 13. The class times are from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. for each session. Participants must attend all four sessions to be certified.

They're also planning on holding more sessions, with one coming in May and possibly again in August.