Baton Rouge Police Department officer taken to hospital following 18-wheeler crash

3 hours 4 minutes 21 seconds ago Sunday, November 02 2025 Nov 2, 2025 November 02, 2025 12:36 PM November 02, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police Department officer was involved in a major traffic crash with an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning.

According to BRPD, the crash occurred around 6:52 a.m.on I-12 near Millerville Road when an 18-wheeler struck the rear of a patrol unit.

The officer had allegedly pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate before being struck by the truck, BRPD said. Investigators believe the driver of the truck may have fallen asleep at the wheel. 

The officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

