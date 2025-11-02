69°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge Police Department officer taken to hospital following 18-wheeler crash
BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge Police Department officer was involved in a major traffic crash with an 18-wheeler early Saturday morning.
According to BRPD, the crash occurred around 6:52 a.m.on I-12 near Millerville Road when an 18-wheeler struck the rear of a patrol unit.
The officer had allegedly pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate before being struck by the truck, BRPD said. Investigators believe the driver of the truck may have fallen asleep at the wheel.
The officer was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Trending News
The investigation is still ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana could soon loosen commercial pogy fishing restrictions; recreational anglers aren't happy
-
Scotlandville Magnet High School hosts its first Homecoming Parade
-
West Baton Rouge Parish Library tax renewal on November ballot after failing...
-
Two young girls thrown from Ferris wheel at Harvest Festival on False...
-
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church holds 5th annual 'Music on the...
Sports Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 10: Can Vanderbilt really get the...
-
St. Amant beats Prairieville in district matchup
-
U-High Cubs win district title in thriller over Madison Prep
-
Plaquemine picks up eighth straight win
-
Despite vacancies at president, AD, football coach, 'LSU is not broken' according...