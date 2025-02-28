Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge police arrests two people suspected of stealing vehicle during food delivery
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle during a food delivery, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD said officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle after they responded to a call at Lee Drive. The occupants inside the vehicle fled from officers and were later apprehended after a vehicle and an on-foot pursuit.
Desmond Wilson, 22, and Dacquan Whitson, 23, were booked for charges including theft of a motor vehicle, possession of firearm by a felon and more. Whitson had an active warrant out of Zachary for charges including illegal use of a weapon, while Wilson had previous arrests for charges such as illegal use of a weapon and attempted second-degree murder.
Officers also seized approximately 231.4 grams of marijuana, a Glock 19 firearm and a Glock 21 firearm.
