Baton Rouge police arrest woman suspected in deadly armed robbery

1 hour 56 minutes 9 seconds ago Wednesday, April 13 2022 Apr 13, 2022 April 13, 2022 2:38 PM April 13, 2022 in Crime
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a woman accused of fatally shooting someone during an armed robbery earlier this year. 

Anna Bartholomew, 31, was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the attack, which happened around 2:45 a.m. Feb. 19 on South Choctaw Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Bartholomew tried to rob the victim, 55-year-old Leslie Blackburn. Blackburn was shot during the robbery and later died at a hospital.

Bartholomew was booked on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon. 

