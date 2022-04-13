Baton Rouge police arrest woman suspected in deadly armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a woman accused of fatally shooting someone during an armed robbery earlier this year.

Anna Bartholomew, 31, was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the attack, which happened around 2:45 a.m. Feb. 19 on South Choctaw Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Bartholomew tried to rob the victim, 55-year-old Leslie Blackburn. Blackburn was shot during the robbery and later died at a hospital.

Bartholomew was booked on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal use of a weapon.