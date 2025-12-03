Baton Rouge Police arrest man accused of shooting at three women at Swan Avenue apartment complex

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have arrested a man accused of shooting at three women along Swan Avenue in November.

Kunta Kinte Taylor, 29, allegedly shot at the group of women after they drove to meet him at a Swan Avenue apartment to collect money owed to her and to buy marijuana.

According to an affidavit, the group saw a woman who was dating an associate of Taylor's. When they arrived, they told the woman they were there to see Taylor. About 15 minutes later, someone approached the car with a gun and pointed it at the women.

Taylor then walked around a nearby car with an AR-style rifle and began shooting at the women's car, the affidavit added. Another person also started shooting, but they remained unnamed in Taylor's affidavit.

Police say that the women then drove away after the shooting started, with one of the women saying a bullet came inches from hitting her in the head, instead striking the inner metal of the door frame between the front and rear window. The same woman said that Taylor, who had known the woman for four years, fired multiple more shots at her.

The woman eventually ran toward a Southern University Police officer and asked for assistance, the affidavit adds.

Taylor and his unnamed accomplice were seen in the back seat of a car leaving the apartment complex, the affidavit said.

On Tuesday, Taylor was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as one count each of illegal use of weapons, one count of aggravated criminal damage to property and domestic abuse aggravated assault.

Police say that Taylor had previously been arrested on domestic abuse battery charges in June by East Baton Rouge Parish deputies.