Baton Rouge pastor, others commemorate 60th anniversary of Bloody Sunday

BATON ROUGE— People protesting four amendments up for vote marched to the steps of the State Capitol to honor the 60th Anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when civil rights leaders marched from Selma to Montgomery.

Rev. J.C. Richardson of Wesley United Methodist Church marched with the group. He said the outcome of the vote matters.

“These particular amendments were passed inside of a tax session. That within itself says to all of us that this is our Selma moment. This is our moment where we as a people must remind our leaders that they are servants,” Richardson said.

Amendment One allows the legislature to create specialized trial courts and the state supreme court to discipline out-of-state lawyers. Amendment Two changes the income tax rate and deductions. Amendment Four uses the earliest election dates to fill judicial vacancies.

The most concerning for Richardson is Amendment Three, which gives legislators the option to charge more juveniles as adults in criminal cases.

“They’re asking for more power to choose what laws these young people would be charged with,” Richardson said.

Richardson said he hopes repeating this march plants a message of hope.

“We need to motivate, and from that motivation, tap into the spirit of the past. We need to bring that forward to motivate us so we can take that motivation and get some activation and mobilization,” he said.

The day to vote is March 29.