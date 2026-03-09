79°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge native joins cast of 'Baywatch' reboot
BATON ROUGE — Brooks Nader, a Baton Rouge native and Sports Illustrated model, is set to join the cast of an upcoming "Baywatch" reboot, according to Variety.
Variety reports that Nader will play the character Selene, starring alongside Stephen Amell, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Thaddeus Larone and David Chokaci in Fox's reboot of the 90's show about Los Angeles lifeguards. The reboot will reportedly air sometime in the 2026-2027 broadcast season.
Trending News
Nader has previously been featured on "Love Thy Nader" and "Dancing with the Stars."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Additional 4.0+ magnitude earthquakes strike Louisiana
-
Deputies arrest four in fatal shooting of 8-year-old along San Juan Drive
-
Section of Bluff Road closes until May between La. 74 and Perkins...
-
RV fire reported on I-12 eastbound; all lanes blocked near I-55
-
Ascension Parish lifts burn ban following heavy rainfall over the weekend
Sports Video
-
Ice cold: LSU baseball loses rubber match to Sacramento State
-
The bats are alive: LSU baseball smashes past Sacramento state
-
LSU has 15 former players on preliminary rosters for 2026 MLB Spring...
-
Flau'Jae Johnson debuts signature sneakers ahead of SEC Tournament
-
Saints' Cameron Jordan becomes free agent for first time since 2011 NFL...