81°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge native and Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader joins cast of Dancing with the Stars
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge native and model Brooks Nader is joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday.
Nader gained a permanent spot in Sports Illustrated magazine in 2019 after participating in an open-call competition.
Nader left Tulane University for the try-outs in New York before eventually landing a two-page spread in the Swimsuit Issue. She has also been featured in a Baywatch-inspired cover shoot for the publication alongside Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Martha Stewart.
The model will be paired with dance professional Gleb Savchencko.
Trending News
Nader told Good Morning America that despite having some dance experience in high school, this would be, “a new challenge.”
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
PHOTOS: PMAC unveils new court for volleyball season
-
Tangipahoa Parish announces clearing of 100 blighted properties in parish over last...
-
Denham Springs Elementary School receives donation of new playground equipment
-
Referee shortage causing high school football games to move to new nights
-
LDWF to start drawdown on False River Tuesday
Sports Video
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup