79°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge native Greg Berthelot wins 103rd Louisiana Amateur Championship
AVONDALE - Baton Rouge native Greg Berthelot won the 103rd Louisiana Amateur Championship for golf.
Berthelot won his first championship 11 years ago to the day. He won the 92nd when he was just 22 years old.
Trending News
Berthelot finish at nine-under par and won by one shot over Charlie Flynn.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
15-year old murder suspect to appear in court Monday
-
Task force headed to Donaldsonville after spike in murders
-
BREC hosts basketball clinic for special needs children, invites local stars to...
-
Gas prices reaches historic high, topping an average of $4.50 a gallon...
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
Sports Video
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
Saints hope first-round pick Trevor Penning will help solidify the offensive line
-
WATCH: Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett...
-
Devery Henderson Saints Hall of Fame