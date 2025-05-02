Baton Rouge native, Episcopal track athlete crowned Miss Louisiana's Teen 2025

MONROE — A Baton Rouge native won this year's Miss Louisiana's Teen 2025 pageant.

An Episcopal junior, Virginia Kirkpatrick, was crowned this year's pageant winner on Sunday at a ceremony in Monroe.

Kirkpatrick was previously crowned Miss Louisiana Port City Teen, qualifying her for a spot in the Miss Louisiana's Teen pageant. Kirkpatrick is also a track athlete at Episcopal, competing in multiple events, including the hurdles.

"Virginia, I am so proud of you and cannot wait to watch you shine throughout this year. You have such a bright light, a kind heart, and the passion to lead and inspire others. I know you will represent our organization with so much grace and love," Miss Louisiana 2024 Olivia Grace George said in reaction to the news of Kirkpatrick's win. "This is only the beginning of an incredible journey, and I am cheering you on every step of the way!"