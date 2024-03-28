Baton Rouge murder suspect arrested in Oklahoma after February shooting off North Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for a shooting death and the attempted murder of two surviving victims on Underwood Drive Thursday.

Darrius Howard, 23, was arrested in the shooting death of Destiny Buckley on February 28. He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma City on March 6, where he was booked into the Oklahoma City Detention Center as a fugitive and extradited back to Baton Rouge.

Howard was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon.