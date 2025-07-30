74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge murder suspect arrested in Alabama booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison

3 hours 43 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, July 30 2025 Jul 30, 2025 July 30, 2025 7:01 PM July 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man suspected of murdering his girlfriend in 2023 was extradited from Alabama and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, officials said.

Andre Weatherspoon, 41, was arrested in Ozark, Alabama after a renewed effort to arrest him for the alleged murder of Tonya Loveless. WBRZ spoke to the victim's family, who called for Weatherspoon to turn himself in to authorities.

Loveless' father, Robert Smith, said her found Loveless shot to death in her apartment off Jones Creek Road. According to arrest documents, officials were able to match fingerprint evidence on the scene to Weatherspoon.

Additionally, Weatherspoon and Loveless were seen in an altercation the day prior and detectives believed Weatherspoon was the last person to see Loveless alive.

Weatherspoon was booked for second-degree murder and battery of a dating partner by East Baton Rouge officials on Tuesday.

