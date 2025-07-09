Father wants justice as suspect in daughter's murder on run; father found daughter dead in apartment

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement is searching for Andre Weatherspoon, a suspect in the 2023 killing of his then-girlfriend Tonyetta Loveless.

Loveless' father, Robert Smith, found her dead in her apartment off of Jones Creek Road on November 29, 2023.

"I went back upstairs, knocked on the door, but nobody answered. I said, 'Let me try the handle, let me try the door and see if it's open.' So I tried the door, and it opened. When it opened, I walked in and called her. I said, 'Yetta, Yetta,' but nobody was answering. When I got to the couch, I saw her sitting there with a lot of blood on the floor," Smith said.

The day before was her birthday; Smith says he spent some of that day with her and her Weatherspoon.

"I would tell them y'all quit the arguing. We're going out to have a good time, but after we get to New Orleans, they were still arguing. So I told them, 'Look, take me back to Baton Rouge.'"

Smith says that soon after he had a fatherly instinct to call his daughter, when she did not pick up after multiple calls, he reached out to Weatherspoon, who answered.

"He answered, he told me, 'Aye, man, me and your daughter were arguing so I just got my stuff and I left from there'," he said.

After the phone call with Washington, he said he still felt something was off, and that's what led to the apartment that night.

"I don't feel that he had a right to take her life. it couldn't have been that serious if you and her couldn't get along, just leave, you didn't have to do it, just leave."

Loveless leaves behind four kids, eight grandkids, a father, and a family who miss her and want justice for her murder.

"I think once he's captured, I can sleep much better, I can go on with my life knowing that justice has been served and he's going to get what he deserves instead of him walking around the streets like nothing ever happened, like you didn't kill nobody," he said.