Baton Rouge Mardi Gras schedule released

Photo: Spanish Town parade 2023

With only a few weeks until Fat Tuesday, Visit Baton Rouge released a list of each Mardi Gras parade rolling through the Capital City.

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Krewe of Oshun - 12 p.m. starting at 3200 Harding Boulevard

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts - 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Downtown Baton Rouge

Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

Krewe of Artemis - 7 p.m. in Downtown Baton Rouge

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale - 2 p.m. starting at River Road and Government Street

Krewe of Orion - 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Baton Rouge

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024

Mid City Gras - 1 p.m. down North Boulevard

Friday, Feb. 9, 2024

Krewe of Southdowns - 7 p.m. through Southdowns neighborhood

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024

Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade - 12 p.m. through Spanish Town neighborhood downtown

Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

Krewe of Shenandoah - 7 p.m. starting at Jones Creek and Tiger Bend