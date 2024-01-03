44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Baton Rouge Mardi Gras schedule released

50 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, January 03 2024 Jan 3, 2024 January 03, 2024 8:12 PM January 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Spanish Town parade 2023

With only a few weeks until Fat Tuesday, Visit Baton Rouge released a list of each Mardi Gras parade rolling through the Capital City. 

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024
Krewe of Oshun - 12 p.m. starting at 3200 Harding Boulevard 

Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024
CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts - 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Downtown Baton Rouge

Friday, Feb. 2, 2024
Krewe of Artemis - 7 p.m. in Downtown Baton Rouge

Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale - 2 p.m. starting at River Road and Government Street
Krewe of Orion - 6:30 p.m. in Downtown Baton Rouge

Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024
Mid City Gras - 1 p.m. down North Boulevard

Friday, Feb. 9, 2024
Krewe of Southdowns - 7 p.m. through Southdowns neighborhood

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024
Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade - 12 p.m. through Spanish Town neighborhood downtown 

Monday, Feb. 12, 2024
Krewe of Shenandoah - 7 p.m. starting at Jones Creek and Tiger Bend 

