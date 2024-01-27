Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge man wanted for drive-by shooting on Atchafalaya Basin Friday afternoon
ST. MARTINVILLE - Deputies are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting on the Atchafalaya Basin Friday afternoon.
According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a shooting on the bridge shortly after 2 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital. The victim's dog was also in the car and sustained an injury.
Investigators later identified 38-year-old Matthew Christopher Muse of Baton Rouge as a suspect. Muse is wanted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated cruelty to animals.
Muse was last seen heading westbound on I-10 in a 2013 Dark Blue Lexus GS350, with a Louisiana license plate, #425DGI.
Anyone with information on Muse's whereabouts should contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 394-3071
