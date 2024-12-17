Baton Rouge man wanted for allegedly breaking into ATMs with saw arrested in Texas

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of breaking into ATMs with a saw across southeast Louisiana was arrested in Texas, according to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office.

According to deputies, Alfred Roy Cobb, or "The Saw Bandit," was arrested in Temple, Texas, after U.S. Marshals found him at a U-Haul facility. Deputies are working to extradite Cobb back to St. John Parish. He will be booked for simple burglary and criminal access to an ATM, both of which are felonies.

Cobb faces similar charges in Tangipahoa, Livingston and East Baton Rouge parishes for similar ATM burglaries. He also faces felony firearm charges in Texas.

Cobb was identified after he was caught on security cameras attempting to break into a bank ATM in LaPlace on Oct. 12. Cobb allegedly used crow bars and a heavy duty cutting saw to destroy the outer housing of the machine, although his attempts in LaPlace were not successful.

WBRZ previously reported on Cobb's alleged burglaries in East Baton Rouge Parish.