Baton Rouge man takes to small waterways on mini jet boat

BATON ROUGE - One man is taking to Baton Rouge’s numerous intersecting waterways, showing social media a side of South Louisiana many never get to see.

Dencil Powell launches his mini jet boat from Fred’s on the River in Port Vincent. The boat is made of a jet-ski engine on a flat bottom small boat body.

“It's like a tank/jet-ski type of deal, you can run a lot of shallow waterways. You can hit logs, stumps, whatever, and bounce right off and it's fine," Powell said.

He bought the boat two years ago. Since then, he's been exploring waterways, such as the Amite River, Bayou Manchac, and Ward Creek. The trips offer vantage points many never get to see.

“We don't have a lot of public land in Louisiana, but we do have a lot of waterways," he said.

WBRZ Chief Photographer Charles Jones rode along with Powell on Friday, after discovering his growing social media page, where he posts his journeys, including one unique lunch trip recently: Red Lobster by way of Ward Creek.

“I heard about it from a friend of mine on TikTok…The adventure of getting there. I've never been to Ward Creek, I didn't even think of driving, I didn't even know you could drive your boat up to the Mall of Louisiana. So I was like, yeah, that sounds like an awesome trip.”

That lunch trip was delayed by a growing pile of debris in Ward Creek, under the new Pecue Lane overpass.

“Just all the accumulation from the tree limbs and logs that have come down here from the river just stopped at the bridge. I have spoken with someone from the parish and they are going to come clean it out.”

Powell’s journeys, and his online documentation of them, are something he says is very unique to Louisiana.

“They can do it in other places and parts of the country and world, but Louisiana has its own unique part of it.”

WBRZ has reached out to the City-Parish about the large debris pile under the Pecue Lane overpass, and is awaiting a response.