Baton Rouge man sentenced to 18 months for killing panhandler outside Trader Joe's

1 hour 9 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, June 11 2024 Jun 11, 2024 June 11, 2024 1:05 PM June 11, 2024 in News
Source: Advocate
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A judge Tuesday sentenced a man to 18 months in prison for the August 2020 killing of a panhandler outside the Trader Joe's grocery store on Perkins Road, The Advocate reported.

A jury had convicted Jace Orion Boyd, 28, of manslaughter in the death of Danny Buckley, 61. Boyd had said he believed Buckley was a threat to him and others in the store parking lot.

The judge, Brad Myers of the 19th Judicial District, could have sentenced Boyd to up to 40 years. According to the newspaper, Myers said that it was unlikely that Boyd would kill again, and that a long sentence would cause a hardship for him and his dependents.

Members of the victim's family stormed out of the courtroom when the sentence was handed down, the newspaper reported.

