Baton Rouge man sentenced to 18 months for killing panhandler outside Trader Joe's

BATON ROUGE — A man facing up to four decades in prison for killing a panhandler outside the Trader Joe's grocery store on Perkins Road in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to only 18 months, prompting the victim's family to storm out of the courtroom and drawing criticism from the local prosecutor.

In April, a jury convicted Jace Orion Boyd, 28, of manslaughter. Boyd had said he felt Danny Buckley, 61, was a threat to him and to others in the store parking lot.

"While the court's sentence was certainly within the statutory range, we feel that based on the facts and circumstances developed at trial, a longer period of incarceration was warranted," District Attorney Hillar Moore III said. "The defendant has shown no remorse for his actions."

Moore said Boyd has not apologized for his actions and that, while out on bond, Boyd had left the area without court permission and also tested positive for marijuana use.

The judge, Brad Myers of the 19th Judicial District, could have sentenced Boyd to up to 40 years. According to The Advocate, Myers said in court that it was unlikely Boyd would kill again, and that a long sentence would cause a hardship for him and his dependents.

Members of the victim's family stormed out of the courtroom when the sentence was handed down, the newspaper reported.