Baton Rouge man killed, two others injured after two-vehicle crash on Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge

LAPLACE - A two-vehicle crash on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge resulted in a Baton Rouge man dying and two other people being injured, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say the crash resulted in the death of Curtis Collins, 22, of Baton Rouge. Police say Collins was a passenger of a car stopped in the left lane of I-10 East with its lights on. A different car struck the rear of the vehicle Collins was in, causing the vehicle to strike its driver, who was standing outside of it by the front bumper. The driver fell over the guardrail into the marsh.

Collins died on the scene. The driver of the vehicle Collins' was recovered from the marsh and transported with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.