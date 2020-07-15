Baton Rouge man died in Iberville waterway after group abandoned capsizing boat

PLAQUEMINE - Officials identified a man who was found dead after a boating incident in Cross Bayou over the weekend.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office was called to Bayou Pigeon around 12:30 Saturday in response to the incident. At the time, officials confirmed that two people were injured and another was missing.

The body of 59-year-old Leonard C. Williams was recovered later that same day.

On Monday, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Williams was driving a 15-foot boat in the bayou when it began taking on water. His two passengers jumped into the water with flotation devices. Williams did not have his own device and did not resurface.

His body will be turned over to the coroner's office to determine an official cause of death.

This is the second recovery from a drowning on Saturday. Around 11:30 a.m. on July 11, officials recovered the body of a teen from the Amite River; click here to read more.