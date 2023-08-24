88°
Baton Rouge man charged in deadly 2022 crash
BATON ROUGE - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly crash that happened in November 2022.
Daniel Martinez, 26, of Baton Rouge faces four charges, including vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, in connection with the wreck that killed Edgar Hernandez.
Investigators said he did not have a valid driver's license.
The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. on I-12 near Essen Lane on Nov. 14 of last year.
Martinez was driving a Ford F-250 that veered off the highway and struck a semi tractor-trailer, which had stopped on the shoulder.
Hernandez was a passenger in the Ford. He died at a local hospital.
Martinez sustained moderate injuries and the occupants of the semi were not hurt.
